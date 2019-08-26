Franklin Resources Stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Has Upped by $4.79 Million as Valuation Declined; Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Boosted General Mls (GIS) Stake by $305,235

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.15M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 542,299 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.17M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1.68 million were accumulated by Raymond James And. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Regions Corp holds 0.07% or 118,632 shares. 6,925 are held by Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com owns 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,998 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability has 4,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 1.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Appleton Prns Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,215 shares. 6,566 were accumulated by Compton Capital Incorporated Ri. 20,487 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Management. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 30,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gam Holdg Ag has 76,920 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 180,266 shares in its portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 20,700 shares to 402,196 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 85,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 33,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 119,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,231 shares. Honeywell owns 33,000 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 33,444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 115,248 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 127,405 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 228,761 are owned by Strs Ohio. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 0.46% or 19,281 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lasalle Investment Management Llc owns 2.06M shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,105 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 27,430 shares.