Franklin Resources Stake in Store Cap (STOR) Has Trimmed by $6.95 Million; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Upped Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.89M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 11,640 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 210,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 294,770 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 505,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 133,142 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Citi Trends A Hidden Gem Among Off-Price Retailers? – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Trends: Stealing A Known Off-Priced Playbook – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 151 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Fmr Lc accumulated 100 shares. Aqr Lc holds 502,035 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 194,705 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0% or 22,195 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,348 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Ny stated it has 869,700 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has invested 0.02% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp holds 0% or 140 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,900 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 154,160 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11,588 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $84.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sigma Planning accumulated 13,728 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Limited Company has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hikari Power has invested 0.13% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Raymond James Associate reported 249,874 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Randolph stated it has 1.79% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Alphamark Limited Liability holds 3,200 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 35,172 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 274,069 shares. Pecaut Com invested in 0.43% or 20,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 20,382 shares.