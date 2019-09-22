Franklin Resources Stake In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Lifted; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Stake by $543,219 as Market Valuation Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 12,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 229,063 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 241,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/04/2018 – Nevada Gov: Governor Sandoval Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan To Nevada Gaming Commission; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1093.HK : MORGAN STANLEY LIFTS PRICE TARGE TO HK$24.00 FROM HK$20.00; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 2.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15.94M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01B, up from 13.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares to 452,028 shares, valued at $87.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 77,870 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 5,695 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1.38M were reported by Calamos Limited Liability Corporation. Sit Invest Assocs reported 201,675 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 18,000 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 56,814 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Fil has 0.34% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 21,335 shares. Loews holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,919 shares. 189,900 were reported by Lockheed Martin Mgmt. Northpointe Cap Lc has 0.93% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.11% or 304,052 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.55 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Advisor Partners Limited Liability reported 11,387 shares. Franklin Resources reported 15.94M shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 60,638 shares. Blair William Communications Il owns 41,508 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 500 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 184,106 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stack Mgmt holds 1.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 188,120 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc has 711,249 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 685,513 shares. Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & In has invested 3.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 43.94M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 1,043 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 268,358 shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.