Franklin Resources Raised Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $3.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Cut Position

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $147.39. About 60,679 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 75,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.88 million, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.40 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Enters Agreement With Luye Pharma Over Rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA PROVIDES RAPID AND SUSTAINED POTASSIUM CONTROL FOR PATIENTS IN A CONDITION WITH HIGH UNMET NEED; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q REV. 1.5B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA IN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS ON PAY CONCERNS: CEO SORIOT

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 28,235 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $169.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 106,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,699 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

