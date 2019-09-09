Franklin Resources Raised Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $4.74 Million as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Harvey Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.60 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 102,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.00M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 4.55M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Private Advisor Gru Ltd reported 33,827 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited stated it has 12,762 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First American Bancshares has 68,065 shares. 12,419 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Mgmt. Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,600 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 5,078 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.02% or 21,778 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 181,615 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Allied Advisory Service Inc owns 12,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Service has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,060 shares. Veritable LP reported 29,973 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited accumulated 0% or 10,157 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns BB&T Corporation’s (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 134,634 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $136.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 69,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 2.18 million shares. 1.73 million were reported by Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd. Curbstone Financial Management Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 47,277 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,935 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.81% stake. Md Sass Investors Services Inc reported 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 652,121 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Company holds 5,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,721 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 10,952 shares. 13,822 are owned by Mirador Prtnrs Lp. Central Asset Invests And Mngmt (Hk) Ltd has invested 11.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisor Prtn Limited Com invested in 3.18% or 209,971 shares. Orca Inv Management Lc reported 6.11% stake.