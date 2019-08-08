Franklin Resources Position in Xencor (XNCR) Decreased as Market Value Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Cut Its Position

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 8.20M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 457,432 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 474,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.03% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 1.31M shares traded or 148.92% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 824,128 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $552.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 36,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was made by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD).