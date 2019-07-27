Franklin Resources Position in Minerals Technologies (MTX) Raised as Stock Price Declined; As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hightower Advisors Upped Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 234.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 17,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,482 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 7,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 179,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.58M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 166,799 shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 19.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MATURITY DATE FOR LOANS UNDER REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY IS APRIL 18, 2023; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q EPS $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASE OF SIVOMATIC IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 215,450 shares to 80,759 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 27,773 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.26% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,645 shares. Mai Capital holds 0.01% or 1,492 shares. Blume Cap Inc owns 365 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp owns 5,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,187 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.46% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 21,769 shares. Scout Invests accumulated 158,209 shares. Holderness Invs has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 2,380 shares. Alps stated it has 6,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 49,109 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) was sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,733 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Blair William & Communication Il has 0.01% invested in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) for 38,692 shares. 348,176 are owned by First Manhattan. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 221,495 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 36,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,100 were accumulated by Teton. 21,700 were reported by Renaissance Techs Lc. Metropolitan Life Insur Com owns 58,506 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 62,179 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) reported 1,313 shares stake. 211,579 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Comm. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 4,025 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,391 activity. On Thursday, March 14 CLARK ROBERT L bought $11,728 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) or 200 shares.