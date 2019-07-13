Franklin Resources Position in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Interocean Capital Decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) Position as Share Value Rose

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 16,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,991 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 132,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 347.91% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.92M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 83,165 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,169 shares to 45,137 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Renaissance Technologies Ltd, New York-based fund reported 533,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Johnson Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Pwr Ltd has 123,800 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research has 6,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 13,478 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Michigan-based Ally has invested 1.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Utd Fin Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 22,334 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Scotia Capital Inc has 111,030 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.17B for 19.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,400 are owned by Quantbot Techs L P. Parkside Savings Bank & stated it has 281 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 2.54 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Agf Invs invested 0.04% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Fosun accumulated 12,560 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 20,600 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,662 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 4,200 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 67,273 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 5,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 23 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.18 million shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 79,846 shares. 235,894 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 27,622 shares to 122,990 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 695,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).