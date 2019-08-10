Franklin Resources Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Trimmed by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $677,406

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 166,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 185,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 133,952 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.92 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 963,154 shares. 3,144 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. State Street Corp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 17,751 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 635 shares stake. 34,178 are owned by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 41,866 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 2.24M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 14,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 38,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 17,866 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 34,623 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Capital Lp has 222,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 6,100 shares. Wms Prns Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Gradient Invests Limited reported 109,458 shares. Regions holds 0.01% or 8,402 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 645,317 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Andra Ap owns 123,000 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 95,653 shares. 4,209 were reported by Fund Management. Martin Co Inc Tn reported 1.44% stake. Enterprise Finance Corp accumulated 578 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 209,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 816,959 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,200 shares.

