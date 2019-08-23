Franklin Resources Position in China Life Ins Co LTD (LFC) Cut as Stock Value Declined; Kimberly (KMB) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Stake by $369,123

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.76M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 813,520 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (LFC) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 450,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 12,169 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163,000, down from 462,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in China Life Ins Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 396,607 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) has risen 0.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LFC News: 20/03/2018 – NEW CHINA LIFE INSURANCE 601336.SS 1336.HK SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY NET PREMIUMS EARNED 506.9B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE FY VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS 60.2B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (China); 22/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE PREMIUMS INCOME IMPROVING ‘MONTH BY MONTH’ THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE TO DIVERSIFY TYPES OF OVERSEAS INVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CHINA LIFE TO BUY 1.9B YUAN WORTH OF TIANJIN PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – China Life 1Q Net CNY13.52B Vs. Net CNY6.15B Year Earlie; 26/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE: FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT W/ CHINA LIFE CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 601628.SS – ACCUMULATED PREMIUM INCOME FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2018 WAS ABOUT RMB243.4 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 30,264 shares to 360,807 shares, valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 8,024 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

