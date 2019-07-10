Franklin Resources Maintains Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR); Caymus Capital Partners LP Holding in Encana (ECA) Has Decreased by $1.51 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 215,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, down from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 20.42M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 80.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $77.33. About 299,965 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $283.25 million for 6.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.42 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Hirons Michael L, worth $937,125.

