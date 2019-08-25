Franklin Resources Lowered Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $81.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Enbridge Com Com (ENB) by $313,704

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 527,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318.28 million, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.96 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 203,296 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $113.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 97,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 0.02% or 242 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,822 shares. Burney Communication holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 19,527 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 1,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fil Limited invested in 8,469 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eastern National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,087 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 372,601 shares. Bb&T stated it has 99,072 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,583 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 20,169 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.