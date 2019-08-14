Franklin Resources Lowered Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Share Value Rose; As Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 16,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 26,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 481,757 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 307,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64B, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $348.69. About 198,694 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 25,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 153,644 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 348,798 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communication invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 546,916 shares stake. City Co has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 111,815 shares. Investment Services reported 0.18% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 53,520 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop owns 10,970 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 15,128 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 842 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OG&E seeks to recover costs for federally mandated emissions compliance plan – PRNewswire” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OGE Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did GameStop Need to Cut Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OG&E announces plan to purchase power plants; customers to see savings, environmental benefit – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 238,638 shares to 10.81 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 14,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Com reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Harding Loevner LP reported 1.62M shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 22,028 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Chesley Taft Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Mercantile has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,700 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 5,915 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 21,224 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability owns 2,146 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 10,730 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.