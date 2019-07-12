Franklin Resources Lowered Holding in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $3.04 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $1.96 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 41,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.26M, down from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 81,586 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BMO COMMENTS ON IMPACT OF B-20 MORTGAGE UNDERWRITING CHANGES; 09/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLR.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$4.50 FROM C$3.75; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON ‘FRAUDSTER’ INCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Bank of Montreal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL BMO.TO : ALL VALUES IN C$

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 913,961 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 88,129 shares to 374,568 shares, valued at $36.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VUG).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.