Franklin Resources Lifted Position in Landstar Sys (LSTR) by $473,496 as Market Value Rose; As 2U (TWOU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Lowered Holding by $9.52 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.14. About 227,647 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 135,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 879,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 1.59 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – The Playlist: Prince’s Own `Nothing Compares 2 U,’ and 12 More New Songs; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Mark Chernis Joins 2U Inc. as Oper Chief; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 938,665 shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $284.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clarkston Partners Ltd Company has 2.26% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 624,376 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.04% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 43,543 shares. Parthenon accumulated 79,655 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Partners Ltd has invested 0.07% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Jensen Invest Mngmt holds 8,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 7,854 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 75,427 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 61,906 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3.78 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 567,913 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 7,691 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.