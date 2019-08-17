Franklin Resources Increases Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY); U S G (USG) Market Value Were Volatile While Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $15.11 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 358,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 6.14 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463.66M, up from 5.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 772,957 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 15/05/2018 – Iraq could be ‘the next proxy battleground for the future of the Middle East,’ RBC’s Helima Croft warns; 21/03/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP KEYW.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 12/04/2018 – MEDVEDEV TO MEET KUDRIN TO DISCUSS RUSSIA GOVT REFORM: RBC; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RBC MAY HELP POT FIRMS ‘UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES’: MCGREGOR; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-118; 09/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of 2017 Terms and Conditions

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7,853 shares to 22,290 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 54,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,613 shares, and cut its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $46.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).