Franklin Resources Increases Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Lifted by Aviva Plc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 102.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 832,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.90 million, up from 810,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 13.78M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 56.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 58,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 161,760 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 103,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 2.40M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 0.43% or 61,000 shares. 368 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Company. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullinan Assocs has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 16,605 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.06% or 80,808 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.63% or 218,226 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bluefin Trading Llc holds 1.37% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 229,144 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 781,641 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 6.24 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,628 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Malaga Cove Llc holds 23,673 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 51,574 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $55.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 35,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 922,853 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 868,845 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $274.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,367 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Apparel Inc (NYSEMKT:DLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd holds 2.26% or 1.06M shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 0.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Green Square Llc accumulated 22,986 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 33.07M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 21,075 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.39% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi owns 65,747 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested in 0.18% or 2.55M shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 1,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fin Svcs owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 81 shares. 44,918 are held by Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Llc.