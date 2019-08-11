Franklin Resources Increases Position in Old Rep Intl (ORI); Cypress Capital Group Increased Stryker (SYK) Position by $820,111

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 496,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.65M, up from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 1.35 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 118.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 934,239 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,038 shares to 11,983 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,539 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.