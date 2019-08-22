Franklin Resources Increased Position in Nisource (NI); Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $459,108 as Market Valuation Declined

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 203,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 636,307 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00 million, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.11. About 3.86M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 99,853 shares to 711,099 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 377,535 shares. 3,386 were reported by Philadelphia Communications. L & S has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Inv Management invested in 3,796 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 22,453 shares. Fagan Incorporated invested 3.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc owns 9,087 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Invesco accumulated 0.24% or 6.41M shares. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 8,520 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 0.84% or 26,052 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 61,092 shares. Vision Cap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,314 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 311,441 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 3.57 million shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 12,270 shares. American Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 167,236 shares. Sei Invests owns 67,630 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 15.15 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 157,570 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust accumulated 103 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 18,651 shares. Bank stated it has 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 96,489 shares. British Columbia Inv has 0.02% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 101,538 shares. Alphaone Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 250 shares.

