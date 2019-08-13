Franklin Resources Increased Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake by $473,496; Market Valuation Rose; Caredx (CDNA) Valuation Rose While Gagnon Advisors Lowered Holding by $4.07 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 234,024 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 68,719 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 499,264 shares to 29.70M shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.