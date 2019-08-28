Franklin Resources Increased Its Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Stake by $1.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake by $28.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 350,959 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 12,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 250,821 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22M, up from 237,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $160.45. About 494,648 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 40,711 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 4,360 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Centerbridge Prtnrs Lp holds 2.37 million shares or 18.74% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,198 shares. Oberndorf William E accumulated 74,252 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 31,164 shares. Argent Tru owns 3,674 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 89,300 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stifel Financial owns 20,260 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp owns 129,886 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 6,639 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,411 shares. Starr Commerce owns 22,752 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 553 shares. Next Century Growth Llc has 49,644 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability reported 6,400 shares stake. Shell Asset Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,618 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 6.80 million are held by Capital Global. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 54,514 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin owns 65,302 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 564,932 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $336.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,660 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).