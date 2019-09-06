Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.25 N/A 2.78 11.75 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 30.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.