Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.99 278.75M 2.78 11.75 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Resources Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Resources Inc. is presently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 1,000,179,404.38% 15.6% 10.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 18.76% upside potential and an average target price of $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.