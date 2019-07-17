Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.02 N/A 2.78 12.01 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.45 N/A 0.50 13.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Franklin Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$31.75 is Franklin Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.11%. On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation’s potential downside is -10.58% and its average target price is $6. The data provided earlier shows that Franklin Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Prospect Capital Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.