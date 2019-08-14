Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.32 N/A 2.78 11.75 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.68% for Franklin Resources Inc. with consensus target price of $31.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 22.39%. 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.