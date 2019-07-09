Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.99 N/A 2.78 12.01 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.39 N/A 6.55 3.91

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Franklin Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Resources Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, with potential downside of -9.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 24.92%. Insiders held 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.