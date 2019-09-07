Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)

This is a contrast between Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.25 N/A 2.78 11.75 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Franklin Resources Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Franklin Resources Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 30.01% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 0%. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 28.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.