Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.77 278.75M 2.78 11.75 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Resources Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Franklin Resources Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 1,002,697,841.73% 15.6% 10.6% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 24.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.