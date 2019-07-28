Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.99 N/A 2.78 12.01 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.27 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -9.18% for Franklin Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.