Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.50 N/A 2.78 11.75 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.43 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Resources Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Franklin Resources Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.92% and an $34 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 2.94% respectively. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.