Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.53 N/A 2.78 11.75 Associated Capital Group Inc. 38 35.61 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 15.88% at a $34 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 83.6%. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.