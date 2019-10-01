Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Forms $28.45 Double Top; PING AN INSURANCE CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (PIAIF) Shorts Increased By 8.53%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) formed double top with $31.01 target or 9.00% above today’s $28.45 share price. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has $14.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 282,303 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

PING AN INSURANCE CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. PIAIF’s SI was 15.52M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 14.30 million shares previously. With 72,600 avg volume, 214 days are for PING AN INSURANCE CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s short sellers to cover PIAIF’s short positions. It closed at $11.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 19.51% above currents $28.45 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 10.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide various financial services and products focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and Internet finance businesses primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $221.18 billion. The Company’s Life Insurance segment offers a range of life insurance products, including term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and healthcare insurance products to individual and corporate customers. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers.