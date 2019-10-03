DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. DGWPF’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)’s short sellers to cover DGWPF’s short positions. It closed at $35.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) formed double top with $28.68 target or 6.00% above today's $27.06 share price. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has $13.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 3.87 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 25.65% above currents $27.06 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3200 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.