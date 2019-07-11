Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Broadvision (BVSN)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Broadvision Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 237,314 shares, down from 252,904 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Broadvision Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 16.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. BEN’s profit would be $317.09M giving it 13.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Franklin Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 437,428 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $17.59 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 2,206 shares traded. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 49.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. for 342 shares.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $7.28 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

