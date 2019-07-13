Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Contrasting side by side

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.01 N/A 2.78 12.01 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.69 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a -9.78% downside potential and an average price target of $31.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 0%. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.