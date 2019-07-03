Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Contrasting side by side

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.98 N/A 2.78 12.01 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Resources Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 3 2 0 2.40 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, with potential downside of -9.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 79.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.