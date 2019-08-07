Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparing side by side

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.65 N/A 2.78 11.75 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 3.35% upside potential and an average target price of $31.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 11.19%. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.53% are Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.