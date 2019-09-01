Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.23 N/A 2.78 11.75 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.86 N/A 3.01 16.82

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Franklin Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 33.18% at a $35 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -11.93% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Franklin Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.