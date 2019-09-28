Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.99 278.75M 2.78 11.75 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.16 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Franklin Resources Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Franklin Resources Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 998,388,252.15% 15.6% 10.6% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Legg Mason Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $34, with potential upside of 18.76%. Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average price target and a 10.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Legg Mason Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Resources Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 91.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Legg Mason Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.