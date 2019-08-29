Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franklin Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.60% 10.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Franklin Resources Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. N/A 33 11.75 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Franklin Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

$35 is the average target price of Franklin Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 32.93%. The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Franklin Resources Inc.’s competitors beat Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.