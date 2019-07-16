Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.02 N/A 2.78 12.01 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.16 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s downside potential is -10.08% at a $31.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.