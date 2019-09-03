Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparison side by side

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.24 N/A 2.78 11.75 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Franklin Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 33.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 41.94% respectively. 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.