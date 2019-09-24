Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.50 N/A 2.78 11.75 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.70 N/A 2.13 16.32

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Resources Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Franklin Resources Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Federated Investors Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Franklin Resources Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.92% and an $34 average price target. Meanwhile, Federated Investors Inc.’s average price target is $31, while its potential downside is -4.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Franklin Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Federated Investors Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.