Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|32
|2.45
|N/A
|2.78
|11.75
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|15.6%
|10.6%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Franklin Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 19.59% at a $34 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.1% and 51.35%. Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Resources Inc.
|-6.9%
|-6.77%
|-4.14%
|12.17%
|-4.9%
|10.01%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Franklin Resources Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.
