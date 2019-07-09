Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.98 N/A 2.78 12.01 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 2 2 0 2.50 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, with potential downside of -9.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.