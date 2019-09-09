Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.33 N/A 2.78 11.75 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.45 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Franklin Resources Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Franklin Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Franklin Resources Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 26.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.