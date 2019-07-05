Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.99 N/A 2.78 12.01 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Franklin Resources Inc. and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. and CM Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 3 2 0 2.40 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.5, with potential downside of -10.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 51.85% respectively. 21.3% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.