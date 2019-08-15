Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.32 N/A 2.78 11.75 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Franklin Resources Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a 17.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 32.31% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.