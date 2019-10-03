Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Analysts See $0.68 EPS; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF) Sentiment Is 1.75

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and reduced holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.64 million shares, up from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report $0.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.92% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BEN’s profit would be $342.49 million giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Franklin Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 4.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 3.87 million shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 5,240 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 811,901 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 43,558 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,054 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $68.16 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.85 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Franklin Resources, Inc. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory L P accumulated 1,614 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Reilly Fincl, a California-based fund reported 217 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 6,134 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 441,728 shares. City Holding Com accumulated 210 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 6.99 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Llc owns 151,345 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 174 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Capital Lp owns 64,368 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 7,310 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 759,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.70 million shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 5,867 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 25.65% above currents $27.06 stock price. Franklin Resources had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 12. Citigroup upgraded the shares of BEN in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating.