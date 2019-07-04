Franklin Resources Has Upped Oshkosh (OSK) Stake; Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 14 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 22 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.45 million shares, down from 3.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Franklin Resources Inc increased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 243,300 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock declined 2.88%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 698,100 shares with $52.45 million value, up from 454,800 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $5.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 249,735 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 27,321 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4,120 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 86,695 are owned by Psagot Investment House. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corporation owns 248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 9,951 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 10,100 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Company stated it has 5,845 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Midas Management holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 37,100 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 95,120 shares. Lpl Finance invested in 0% or 7,863 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co owns 8,102 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 52,495 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 82,211 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stage Set For Volkswagen To Further Pursue Navistar – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Oshkosh Were Down in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Franklin Etf Tr (FTSD) stake by 772,191 shares to 412,474 valued at $38.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) stake by 93,100 shares and now owns 86,666 shares. Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Jones Wilson R also sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Tuesday, February 12. Sagehorn David M. also sold $2.31M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares. Shares for $393,521 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Shares for $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $683.22 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. for 45,592 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc owns 22,375 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 110,354 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,235 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 68,116 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) has risen 9.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.94% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1,336 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock MuniYield Fund declares $0.0560 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement: How To Earn High Income Without The High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: An Arbitrage Opportunity In BlackRock Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: 5.60% Yield Protected By A Positive Earning Coverage Ratio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.